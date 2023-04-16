Monaco beats Lorient 3-1 to keep pressure on Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Monaco has moved level on points with third-place Marseille with a 3-1 home win over Lorient in the French league. Marseille plays relegation-threatened Troyes later Sunday. Victory would move Marseille above Lens and into second place behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. Midfielders Krépin Diatta and Aleksandr Golovin and forward Kevin Volland scored Monaco’s goals. Canada striker Jonathan David grabbed his 20th league goal as Lille won 2-1 at home to Montpellier to reclaim fifth place from Rennes in the chase for a Europa League spot.

