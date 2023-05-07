Monaco beats Angers to strengthen grip on European place

PARIS (AP) — With the race for European spots heating up, Monaco put daylight between itself and other French league contenders with a 2-1 win at last-placed Angers on Sunday. With four games left to play, Monaco strengthened its grip on fourth spot by moving five points clear of Lille. The fourth-placed side in Ligue 1 qualifies for the Europa League. French league leader PSG later travels to struggling Troyes looking for a much-needed win after a turbulent week marred by a home loss and Lionel Messi’s suspension for making an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. Ahead of its trip, PSG remains at the top of the standings, but only three points clear of second-placed Lens.

