Moltzan to miss slalom at skiing worlds with broken hand

MERIBEL, France (AP) — American skier Paula Moltzan will miss the slalom race at the world championships on Saturday after breaking her left hand again. Moltzan was injured while helping the United States win the gold medal in the team event on Tuesday after having already competed for most of last season with the same hand broken in a different place. Moltzan competed in the giant slalom on Thursday with her pole taped to her glove but went out in the first run after getting spun around.

