Mollie O’Callaghan sets a world record at the swimming worlds and overcomes injury

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Australian swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan set a world record in in the women’s 200-meter freestyle at the world championships. The 19-year-old O’Callaghan beat teammate Ariarne Titmus by overtaking the race favorite in the final 20 meters. O’Callaghan’s winning time was 1 minute, 52.85 seconds. She bettered the previous mark set in 2009 by Federica Pellegrini of Italy. Titmus won the 400 free in world-record time on Sunday but settled for silver in the 200. Summer McIntosh of Canada earned bronze. Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia won gold in the men’s 800 freestyle. Sam Short of Australia took silver and Bobby Finke of the United States earned bronze.

