Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia sets world record in women’s 200-meter freestyle

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia has set a world record in the 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships. She finished in 1 minute, 52.85 seconds on Wednesday. The 19-year-old O’Callaghan broke the old record of 1:52.98 set by Italian Federica Pellegrini in 2009. Fellow Australian Ariarne Titmus led for most of the race but was overtaken on the final 50 by O’Callaghan. Titmus finished in 1:53.01 and third went to Summer McIntosh of Canada in 1:53.65.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.