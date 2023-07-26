Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia sets world record in women’s 200-meter freestyle

By The Associated Press
Mollie O'Callaghan of Australia reacts after winning the women's 200m freestyle swimming final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lee Jin-man]

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia has set a world record in the 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships. She finished  in 1 minute, 52.85 seconds on Wednesday. The 19-year-old O’Callaghan broke the old record of 1:52.98 set by Italian Federica Pellegrini in 2009. Fellow Australian Ariarne Titmus led for most of the race but was overtaken on the final 50 by O’Callaghan. Titmus finished in 1:53.01 and third went to Summer McIntosh of Canada in 1:53.65.

