Molitor, Murray, Pérez among voters on Hall of Fame panel considering players bypassed by writers

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Fame players Paul Molitor, Eddie Murray, Tony Pérez, Lee Smith and Ozzie Smith are among 16 members of the classic era committee that will consider an eight-man Hall ballot that includes Dick Allen, Dave Parker and Luis Tiant. Retired manager Joe Torre, also elected to the Hall, is on the committee that convenes Sunday. He will be joined by executives Sandy Alderson, Terry McGuirk, Dayton Moore, Arte Moreno and Brian Sabean; plus media some members and historians. The ballot also includes Tommy John, Steve Garvey and Ken Boyer along with former Negro Leaguers John Donaldson and Vic Harris.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.