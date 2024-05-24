Molinaro’s grand slam rallies Penn State to 9-5 victory over Michigan in Big Ten Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bryce Molinaro hit a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of a six-run eighth inning and eighth-seeded Penn State rallied last in a 9-5 victory over No. 4 seed Michigan at the Big Ten Tournament. Molinaro’s home run followed a three-run shot by Michigan’s Mitch Voit in the top of the inning that gave the Wolverines a 5-3 lead. Penn State (28-23) advances to Saturday’s semifinals. Michigan (31-27) will play top-seeded Illinois in an elimination game on Friday.

