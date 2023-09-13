Mohammad Zaman replaces injured Naseem Shah in Pakistan squad for Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Fast bowler Mohammad Zaman has replaced injured pacer Naseem Shah and will play in Pakistan’s must-win Super 4 game against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Zaman joined the team in Colombo on Wednesday and was named in the Pakistan team. Leftarm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Wasim also made their way into the starting lineup. They replaced Faheem Ashraf and the injured Haris Rauf. Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India and will remain under the supervision of team’s medical panel. Rauf also had a side strain during Pakistan’s loss to India and was ruled out of Thursday’s game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.