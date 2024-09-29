Mohammad Yousuf steps down as Pakistan cricket selector

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Mohammad Yousuf has resigned as Pakistan cricket selector due to personal reasons. Yousuf’s resignation came only five days after Pakistan named its squad for the first test against England, starting at Multan on Oct. 7. Yousuf was one of the four members of the selection committee that also included former test cricketer Asad Shafiq, test head coach Jason Gillespie and test captain Shan Masood. Yousuf made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket.”

