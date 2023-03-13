Mohamed Salah’s Cairo villa burgled say Egypt police

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say Mohamed Salah’s luxury Cairo villa has been burgled over the weekend. Two police officials say the burglars stole only cable TV receivers from the winger’s villa in the upmarket Tagamoa area, east of Cairo’s city centre. They say a cooking gas cylinder in the Liverpool player’s garden proved too heavy for the burglars to steal. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to speak with the media. An investigation into the robbery is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Salah was the first Egyptian to win the English Premier League after joining Liverpool in 2018 from Roma.

