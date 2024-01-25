Mohamed Salah starts rehab on injured hamstring and eyes return to Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Mohamed Salah has begun rehabilitation on his hamstring and says he will do “everything possible” to rejoin Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. Salah returned to Liverpool for treatment on the injury he sustained during Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana a week ago. The Liverpool star wrote on his social media channels that “I will do everything possible to be ready as soon as possible and return to the national team as was agreed upon from the beginning.” Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders has said it was a “proper tear in his hamstring,” expected to keep the winger out for three to four weeks. The Africa Cup final is Feb. 11.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.