Mohamed Salah scores his 150th Premier League goal. It was his 200th for Liverpool

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah has scored his 150th Premier League goal in Liverpool’s game against Crystal Palace. The Egypt forward moved up to 10th on the all-time list of scorers in the division, tied with former Liverpool forward Michael Owen. The goal was also Salah’s 200th for Liverpool in all competitions — becoming the fifth player reach that landmark figure for the Merseyside club.

