Mohamed Salah scores four goals to help Egypt beat Djibouti 6-0 in World Cup qualifying

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Mohamed Salah carried his goal-scoring spree from Liverpool to Cairo by netting four times in Egypt’s 6-0 rout of Djibouti in World Cup qualifying. Salah had a hat trick in the first half hour of the match at Cairo International Stadium. He added the fourth toward the end of play. It was Egypt’s first match in African qualifying for the expanded 2026 World Cup. The seven-time African Cup champions failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup in Qatar after playing at the 2018 tournament in Russia. Nigeria was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Lesotho and Algeria beat Somalia 3-1 in other matches.

