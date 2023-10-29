Mohamed Salah on target in Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Forest. Players show support for Luis Diaz

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored his 10th goal of the season as Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Premier League. The Egypt international rounded off the win with his second-half strike. It was the Merseyside club’s eighth victory in a row in all competitions at Anfield and maintained its 100% percent start at home in the league. Liverpool’s players also showed their support for teammate Luis Diaz after his parents were kidnapped in Colombia on Saturday. Diogo Jota opened the scoring for the home team in the 31st minute and held up Diaz’s No. 7 jersey after his goal.

