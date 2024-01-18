Mohamed Salah goes off injured during Egypt’s game against Ghana at Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Mohamed Salah had to go off injured toward the first half of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations game against Ghana. The Liverpool star pulled up shortly before halftime and sat on the field before indicating that he couldn’t continue when the team’s medical staff went to treat him. He seemed to hold the back of his left thigh. Both Ghana and Egypt were under pressure to win after failing to win their opening games in Group B.

