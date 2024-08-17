Mohamed Salah breaks a Premier League scoring record in Liverpool’s opening game

IPSWICH, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah broke a Premier League scoring record in Liverpool’s opening game of the season. He netted Liverpool’s second against Ipswich to take his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine. The Egypt star previously shared the record with Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer. Salah’s goal put Liverpool 2-0 ahead at Portman Road.

