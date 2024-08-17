Mohamed Salah breaks a Premier League scoring record in Liverpool’s opening game

By The Associated Press
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

IPSWICH, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah broke a Premier League scoring record in Liverpool’s opening game of the season. He netted Liverpool’s second against Ipswich to take his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine. The Egypt star previously shared the record with Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer. Salah’s goal put Liverpool 2-0 ahead at Portman Road.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.