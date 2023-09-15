Moffi upstages Mbappé with 2 goals and an assist as Nice wins 3-2 at PSG

PARIS (AP) — Nigeria striker Terem Moffi has upstaged Kylian Mbappé with two goals and an assist to help Nice win 3-2 at Paris Saint-Germain in the French league. It was the defending champion’s first defeat under new coach Luis Enrique. And a worrying one for home fans despite Mbappe also scoring twice with PSG’s lingering defensive frailties again exposed. Moffi’s pace and wide runs off the ball were ideally suited to the excellent counterattacking of unbeaten Nice. PSG is one point behind second-place Nice and two behind leader Monaco, which plays at Lorient on Sunday. Mbappé’s second goal was set up by new signing Randal Kolo Muani who came on as a substitute in the second half.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.