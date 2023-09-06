Moefana replaces Danty in France centers facing New Zealand in Rugby World Cup opener

PARIS (AP) — Yoram Moefana has replaced the injured Jonathan Danty in the France side facing New Zealand in the opening match of the Rugby World Cup at Stade de France on Friday. Danty is recovering from a sore hamstring. The versatile Moefana will make his 19th test appearance and partners veteran Gaël Fickou in midfield. Matthieu Jalibert starts at flyhalf as expected in place of star flyhalf Romain Ntamack, who sustained a serious knee injury during a warmup game. Galthié picked tough-tackling Gabin Villiere on the left wing to face the All Blacks. Galthié has selected three backs on the bench.

