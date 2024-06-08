Modric’s Croatia beats Portugal 2-1 in Euro warmup while Ronaldo rests. Spain routs N. Ireland

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Luka Modric has scored a penalty to help Croatia beat Portugal 2-1 while Spain thumped Northern Ireland in the run-up to the European Championship. The friendly matches were the last for both Spain and Croatia before they open the tournament against one another on June 15. They are in a tough Group B along with Italy and Albania. Spain fine-tuned its attack with a 5-1 rout of Northern Ireland. Pedri González led the way with his first two goals for his nation. Cristiano Ronaldo never left Portugal’s bench. Portugal has one more friendly against Ireland on Tuesday before it starts the competition against Georgia on June 18.

