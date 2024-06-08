Modric converts penalty as Croatia beats Portugal 2-1 in Euro warmup while Ronaldo rests

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Luka Modric has scored a penalty to help Croatia beat Portugal 2-1 in a friendly as they prepare for the European Championship. Cristiano Ronaldo never left Portugal’s bench. It was Croatia’s last game before it opens the tournament against three-time winner Spain on June 15. They are in a tough Group B along with Italy and Albania. Portugal has one more friendly against Ireland on Tuesday before it starts the competition against Georgia on June 18. Portugal is the favorite in Group F that also includes Turkey and the Czech Republic.

