Modric becomes Real Madrid’s oldest player and passes for winner at Celta Vigo

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Luka Modric has become the oldest player in Real Madrid’s history while also delivering the game-winning assist in a 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo in La Liga. At 39 years, 40 days old, the former Ballon d’Or winner surpassed the milestone held by Ferenc Puskas since 1966 by four days. Modric went on as a second-half substitute after Celta pulled level. The Croatia midfielder immediately made an impact when he threaded a through-ball forward for Vinícius Júnior to score the 66th-minute winner at Balaidos Stadium. Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring with a strike from well outside the area.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.