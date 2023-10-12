Modern pentathlon soon finds out if swapping horses for obstacles enough for invite to 2028 LA Games

Modern pentathlon is waiting to hear about its Olympic future after adding obstacles and ditching horses. Although the century-old Olympic sport is on the docket for the Paris Games next summer, with horses, it’s not currently part of the 2028 LA Games program. That could change this weekend as the International Olympic Committee’s executive board meets to decide whether modern pentathlon, boxing and weightlifting will gain inclusion. The three were tasked with demonstrating they’ve made changes to the governance or organizational culture. That meant a makeover for modern pentathlon after the issues that arose during the show-jumping portion at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.