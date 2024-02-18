Model airplanes keep protests flying high in Bundesliga. Bayern slumps to 3rd straight loss

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has slumped to its third consecutive defeat as Bochum held on to defeat the 11-time defending champions 3-2 in the Bundesliga. It left Thomas Tuchel’s team eight points behind league leader Bayer Leverkusen with 12 rounds remaining and will increase doubts over the coach’s future after a midweek loss to Lazio in the Champions League and last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Leverkusen. Model airplanes were flown onto the field during Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-3 draw with Freiburg as fans continued protests against an outside investor. Supporters throwing tennis balls later interrupted Bayern’s match at Bochum over the German soccer league’s same controversial plan to sell a stake in media rights income.

