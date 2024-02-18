Model airplanes keep protests flying high in Bundesliga. Bayern game interrupted

BERLIN (AP) — Model airplanes were flown onto the field during Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-3 draw with Freiburg in the Bundesliga as fans continued protests against an outside investor. Supporters throwing tennis balls later interrupted defending champion Bayern Munich’s match at Bochum in the first half before the game resumed 13 minutes afterward. The matches are the latest subjected to delays and interruptions as supporters showed their opposition to the German soccer league’s controversial plan to sell a stake in the Bundesliga’s media rights income to an outside investor. Frankfurt’s game had barely started when fans threw confectionery on the field to force a stoppage. There was another hold-up after the break when at least two small remote-controlled airplanes were flown onto the field.

