Mobley’s 3 TDs help lead Florida Atlantic past Florida International

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Zuberi Mobley ran for 134 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns and Florida Atlantic used the second quarter to pull away from Florida International for a 38-20 win. The Panthers took the opening drive and reached the end zone when Keyone Jenkins threw a 32-yard scoring pass to Eric Rivers for their lone lead. Before the end of the first, Mobley plunged in from the first to tie it. In the second, Mobley had scoring runs of 72 yards and 1 yard wrapped around a 28-field goal from Morgan Suarez and led 24-7 at halftime.

