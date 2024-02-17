Mo Salah scores on return as Liverpool routs Brentford 4-1

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah made a scoring return for Liverpool as the Premier League leader routed Brentford 4-1. Salah had been out for a month since sustaining a hamstring injury at the Africa Cup of Nations. He came on as a substitute just before halftime at the Gtech Community Stadium and struck his 19th goal of the season in all competitions in the 68th minute. Liverpool already led 2-0 at that point. Darwin Nunez opened the scoring in the 35th and Alexis Mac Allister added another from Salah’s assist 10 minutes after halftime. Ivan Toney pulled a goal back for Brentford and Cody Gakpo sealed Liverpool’s win.

