Mo Salah scores on return as Liverpool routs Brentford 4-1

By The Associated Press
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah made a scoring return for Liverpool as the Premier League leader routed Brentford 4-1. Salah had been out for a month since sustaining a hamstring injury at the Africa Cup of Nations. He came on as a substitute just before halftime at the Gtech Community Stadium and struck his 19th goal of the season in all competitions in the 68th minute. Liverpool already led 2-0 at that point. Darwin Nunez opened the scoring in the 35th and Alexis Mac Allister added another from Salah’s assist 10 minutes after halftime. Ivan Toney pulled a goal back for Brentford and Cody Gakpo sealed Liverpool’s win.

