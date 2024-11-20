MMA promotion Professional Fighters League strikes deal to run events in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Professional Fighters League is set to expand its global footprint and run events next year in Dubai. The PFL also owns Bellator, which it bought in 2023. The PFL will promote its fighters as well in the Champions Series World Title event scheduled for Jan. 25, 2025, at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai’s City Walk. Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will defend his title against Paul Hughes in the main event. PFL struck a deal with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Sports Council to hold fights in United Arab Emirates. As part of the deal, PFL will look to sign Emirati fight prospects.

