MLS suspends Union’s Kai Wagner for 3 games for violating league’s anti-discrimination policy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Major League Soccer has suspended Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner for three matches for violating the league’s on-field anti-discrimination policy after the league launched an investigation into whether he used a racial slur against a New England Revolution player Wagner will begin serving the penalty on Wednesday when the Revolution hosts the Union in Game 2 of their MLS Cup Eastern Conference semifinals matchup. Wagner would also sit out a potential series-deciding match on Sunday. The Athletic reported that penalty stems from an incident during Game 1 of the series with New England in which Wagner was accused of directing an anti-Asian slur to Revolution forward Bobby Wood. MLS said Wagner acknowledged wrongdoing during its investigation.

