MLS suspends multiple players for melee that followed New York City FC’s match against Toronto FC

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer has suspended multiple players for their involvement in an incident following New York City FC’s 3-2 win over Toronto FC last Saturday. Toronto head coach John Herdman, defender Richie Laryea and goalkeeper Sean Johnson were suspended for their team’s home match against Nashville. Toronto forward Prince Owusu and New York City defender Strahinja Tanasijevic each received red cards. Owusu also was suspended for the Nashville match and Tanasijevic for the home match against Philadelphia. The league also fined Orlando SC and coach Óscar Pareja for violating the league’s mass confrontation policy in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Union.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.