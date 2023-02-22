MLS says San Diego, Las Vegas top candidates for 30th team

By The Associated Press
FILE -Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner, center, lifts the trophy as the Philadelphia Union celebrates the win following the MLS soccer match against New York City FC, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Chester, Pa. The push toward the World Cup in 2026 begins now for Major League Soccer. The league, entering its 28th season this year, has a new team in St. Louis City and a new media deal with Apple TV. This season will also feature an expanded Leagues Cup, which will involve all of the MLS and Liga MX teams for the first time. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola]

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer hopes to pick a 30th team by the end of the year. MLS Commissioner Don Garber says San Diego and Las Vegas are the most likely candidates. He mentioned Detroit; Phoenix; Sacramento, California; and Tampa, Florida, as other possibilities. St. Louis, the league’s 29th team, opens play Saturday at Austin. Garber did not rule out expanding beyond 30 teams.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.