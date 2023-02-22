MLS says San Diego, Las Vegas top candidates for 30th team

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer hopes to pick a 30th team by the end of the year. MLS Commissioner Don Garber says San Diego and Las Vegas are the most likely candidates. He mentioned Detroit; Phoenix; Sacramento, California; and Tampa, Florida, as other possibilities. St. Louis, the league’s 29th team, opens play Saturday at Austin. Garber did not rule out expanding beyond 30 teams.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.