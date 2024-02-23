MLS says its has reduced the suspension of FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga by one game

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer says it has reduced the suspension of FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga from three games to two. Miazga, voted the league’s top defender last season, was suspended and fined an undisclosed amount last November after entering the match officials’ locker room following a game against the New York Red Bulls on Nov. 4. He will miss Sunday’s game against Toronto FC and be eligible to return on March 2 against the Chicago Fire.

