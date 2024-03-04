MLS reverts to having All-Stars face best of Mexico’s Liga MX at Columbus on July 24

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer is going back to having its All-Star Game feature the league’s top players facing the best of Mexico’s Liga MX. MLS says the July 24 game at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, will have the format used in 2021 at Los Angeles, which was won by MLS on penalty kicks, and 2022 in St. Paul, Minnesota, won by MLS 2-1. Arsenal beat MLS 5-0 in last year’s game at Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.