MLS referees reject tentative contract. Lionel Messi’s Miami could open with replacement officials

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Major League Soccer will lock out referees after its union rejected a tentative contract, putting Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on track to open the season next week with replacement officials. The Professional Soccer Referees Association said Saturday that 95.8% voted against a tentative agreement with the Professional Referee Organization, which supplies match officials to the league. The union said 97.8% of approximately 260 eligible members voted. A five-year agreement had been set to expire on Jan. 15, and a pair of brief extensions ended Monday. The league said PRO will lock out the union on Sunday. The union said the tentative agreement lacked a sufficient economic package and quality-of-life improvements.

