MLS referees reject tentative contract. Lionel Messi’s Miami could open with replacement officials

By The Associated Press
FILE - Referee Tori Penso, second from right; fourth official Felisha Mariscal, second from left; and assistant referees Brooke Mayo, left, and Corey Rockwell, right, walk onto the field before the Vancouver Whitecaps and Colorado Rapids played in an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Major League Soccer will lock out referees after its union rejected a tentative contract, putting Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on track to open the season next week with replacement officials. The Professional Soccer Referees Association said Saturday, Feb 17, 2023, in a statement that the tentative agreement lacked a sufficient economic package and quality-of-life improvements. The league said PRO will lock out the union on Sunday.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Major League Soccer will lock out referees after its union rejected a tentative contract, putting Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on track to open the season next week with replacement officials. The Professional Soccer Referees Association said Saturday that 95.8% voted against a tentative agreement with the Professional Referee Organization, which supplies match officials to the league. The union said 97.8% of approximately 260 eligible members voted. A five-year agreement had been set to expire on Jan. 15, and a pair of brief extensions ended Monday. The league said PRO will lock out the union on Sunday. The union said the tentative agreement lacked a sufficient economic package and quality-of-life improvements.

