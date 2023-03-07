MLS pushing for temporary substitutes for head injuries

By The Associated Press
FILE - Minnesota United midfielder Kervin Arriaga (33) sits up after having his head bandaged from an injury trying to head a corner kick during the first half of an MLS soccer game against the Houston Dynamo, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. The union for Major League Soccer players criticized FIFA, its rules-making body and the league for failing to allow trials of temporary substitutes to replace players suspected of sustaining concussions. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anthony Souffle]

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer will keep on pushing the sport’s international rules-makers to allow a trial of temporary substitutes for players suspected of concussions. The International Football Association Board, which decides rules, says it will continue with trials of permanent substitutions for players suspected of head injuries. MLS and England’s Premier League proposed having injured players be assessed for a longer period and have the potential to rejoin the match. The MLS Players Association has criticized the IFAB, which includes four representatives from FIFA and one each from the governing bodies of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

