MLS’ Philadelphia Union fires longtime coach Jim Curtin

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The MLS’ Philadelphia Union have fired longtime coach Jim Curtin after 11 seasons. Curtin was twice the league’s coach of the year and won two Eastern Division titles with the Union. But Philadelphia missed the postseason for the first time since 2017. The team announced the move Thursday and said it has begun the search for Curtin’s replacement. Curtin led the Union to the MLS Cup final in 2022 as the team set records with 19 wins, 72 goals scored and 26 goals allowed. The team said it would announce the interim coaching staff in the coming days.

