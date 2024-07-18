MLS modifies rules to improve flexibility in how teams add world-class or developing players

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer is modifying roster rules to give clubs more flexibility in how they build their rosters as well as providing more benefits when players are transferred or loaned to clubs outside of the league. MLS announced the changes Thursday, saying they would go into effect for the secondary transfer window. That comes after an evaluation that began in 2023. MLS rosters will now have six prime roster spots to acquire or retain world-class or emerging players.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.