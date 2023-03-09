MLS, Liga MX League’s Cup competition kicks off July 21

Major League Soccer and Liga MX have announced the bracket and schedule for this summer’s League’s Cup competition between the two leagues. The tournament was expanded this year to include all 18 Liga MX clubs and 29 MLS clubs as the United States and Mexico prepare to host the 2026 World Cup with Canada. Both leagues will pause their seasons for the CONCACAF-sanctioned event. The group stage will open on July 21. The championship will be played Aug. 19.

