MLS expands playoffs to 9 teams from each conference

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE -Los Angeles FC celebrates after a win over Austin FC in the MLS playoff Western Conference final soccer match Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. The push toward the World Cup in 2026 begins now for Major League Soccer. The league, entering its 28th season this year, has a new team in St. Louis City and a new media deal with Apple TV. This season will also feature an expanded Leagues Cup, which will involve all of the MLS and Liga MX teams for the first time. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John McCoy]

Major League Soccer is expanding its playoffs to include the nine top finishers from each of its two conferences, or 62% of the league’s teams. An opening “wild card” round will feature matches between the eighth- and ninth-seeded teams in each conference at the stadium of the higher seed. The first round of matches will be a best-of-three series. The conference semifinals, finals and MLS Cup championship will all be single games, hosted by the higher seed.

