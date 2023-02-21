MLS expands playoffs to 9 teams from each conference

Major League Soccer is expanding its playoffs to include the nine top finishers from each of its two conferences, or 62% of the league’s teams. An opening “wild card” round will feature matches between the eighth- and ninth-seeded teams in each conference at the stadium of the higher seed. The first round of matches will be a best-of-three series. The conference semifinals, finals and MLS Cup championship will all be single games, hosted by the higher seed.

