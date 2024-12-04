MLS Commissioner Don Garber’s contract extended through 2027

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber’s contract has been extended by the league’s Board of Governors through 2027. The league confirmed the extension on Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s MLS Cup final between the LA Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls. Financial terms were not disclosed. Launched in 1996, MLS was losing money and close to folding when Garber, an NFL executive, took over in 1999. Since then, MLS has expanded from 12 to 30 teams, including the addition of San Diego FC next year.

