MLS Commissioner Don Garber says league is ‘very prepared’ to deal with referee lockout

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s first full season in Major League Soccer was beginning with replacement officials Wednesday when Inter Miami played host to Real Salt Lake, and Commissioner Don Garber said the league is not sure what will happen next. The Professional Soccer Referees Association picketed in New York and Dallas on Wednesday, less than a week after the organization overwhelmingly rejected a tentative agreement with the Professional Referee Organization — which supplies match officials to MLS, the NWSL and other leagues. Garber said MLS remains hopeful that an agreement is struck, and said he was left to wonder if the rejection of the deal suggests “a disconnect between the members and their elected negotiators.”

