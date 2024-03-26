MLS and referees reach 7-year labor deal, ending 37-day lockout that led to replacement officials

By The Associated Press
Referee Scott Bowman, left, shows a yellow card to Toronto FC defender Kevin Long (5) while Atlanta United forward Tyler Wolff (28) looks on during first-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey]

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer and its referees announced a seven-year labor contract, ending a 37-day lockout that led to the use of replacement officials. The Professional Referee Organization and the Professional Soccer Referees Association said they had ratified an agreement reached last week that runs until Jan. 31, 2031. The PSRA has about 260 members. Replacement officials were used in the first five weeks of the season, drawing some criticism.

