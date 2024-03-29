MLB’s percentage of international-born players drops slightly to 27.8%, lowest since 2016

NEW YORK (AP) — The percentage of Major League Baseball players born outside the 50 states dipped slightly to 27.8%, its lowest level since 2016. There were 264 players from 19 nations and territories outside of the 50 states among 949 players on opening day active rosters and injured, restricted and inactive lists, according to the commissioner. The percentage was down from 28.5% last year and the lowest since 27.5% in 2016. It peaked at 29.8% in 2017. The Dominican Republic led countries outside the U.S. with 108 players, its second-highest behind 110 in 2020. Canada’s 13 was its most since 2013.

