MLB’s .300 hitters become endangered species in era of dominant pitching

NEW YORK (AP) — A .300 hitter has become an endangered species. Just seven qualified batters were on track to hit .300 or better entering the final weekend of the baseball season, one more than 1968’s record low, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. That’s down from nine last year, 11 in 2022 and 14 in 2021. The major league batting average is on track to finish at .243 or .244, depending on the final weekend, down from .248 last year. Three of the last four years are among the six lowest batting averages since the end of the Dead Ball Era, joined by 1967, 1968 and 1972.

