MLBPA reduces liquid assets after labor deal last spring

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark answers a question during a news conference in New York on March 11, 2022. Minor leaguers ratified their first collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball ahead of the season's start Friday, March 31, 2023. “It’s a historic day for these players,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Richard Drew]

NEW YORK (AP) — The baseball players’ association reduced cash, U.S. Treasury securities and investments to $142.4 million on Dec. 31, down from $271.2 million at the start of year in a decrease typical of the period that follows a collective bargaining agreement. The union increases liquid assets in the years ahead of bargaining in order to have money to distribute to players in the event of a work stoppage. Union head Tony Clark had a $2.25 million salary .

