MLB-worst White Sox get All-Star center fielder Luis Robert Jr. back in lineup after hip injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The struggling Chicago White Sox reinstated Luis Robert Jr. from the injured list, and the All-Star center fielder was in the starting lineup Tuesday against the crosstown Cubs. Robert, who hit 38 homers and drove in 80 runs in a breakout season in 2023, had been out since April 6 with a right hip flexor strain suffered at Kansas City a day earlier. The speedy 26-year-old batted .214 with two homers and four RBIs in seven games this season before getting hurt. Robert completed a five-game rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte and rejoins a desperate White Sox team that is an MLB-worst 15-45 and mired in an 11-game losing streak. He was batting third in the opener of a two-game series on Chicago’s North Side.

