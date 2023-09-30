MLB will experiment with 18-second pitch clock with runners in Arizona Fall League

By The Associated Press
FILE - Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez stand in the on-deck circle next to the pitch clock during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, July 16, 2023, in Baltimore. Major League Baseball is keeping the pitch clock the same for the postseason as it was for the regular season, brushing aside complaints from some players. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Terrance Williams]

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will experiment with an 18-second pitch clock runners with on base at the Arizona Fall League, which starts Monday. The pitch clock was instituted in the majors this season at 15 seconds with no runners and 20 with runners. The timer will reset immediately after a timeout rather than when a hitter approaches the batter’s box. Umpires are being told to interpret a batter being in compliance with the runner’s lane down the first-base line if both feet are within the dirt.

