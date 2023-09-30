MLB will experiment with 18-second pitch clock with runners in Arizona Fall League

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will experiment with an 18-second pitch clock runners with on base at the Arizona Fall League, which starts Monday. The pitch clock was instituted in the majors this season at 15 seconds with no runners and 20 with runners. The timer will reset immediately after a timeout rather than when a hitter approaches the batter’s box. Umpires are being told to interpret a batter being in compliance with the runner’s lane down the first-base line if both feet are within the dirt.

