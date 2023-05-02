MLB veteran Didi Gregorius signs with Mexican League team

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Veteran major league shortstop Didi Gregorius has signed with the Union Laguna Algodoneros of the Mexican League. The 33-year-old Gregorius played 11 seasons in the majors with four teams, including the New York Yankees from 2015-19. Union Laguna announced the signing Tuesday and did not disclose the terms of Gregorius’ contract. Gregorius, a native of Amsterdam, began his MLB career in 2012. He played for Cincinnati, Arizona, New York and Philadelphia, batting .257 with 134 homers and 530 RBIs in 1,077 games.

