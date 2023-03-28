MLB unveils new replay technology and marketing approach

NEW YORK (AP) — A season of seismic changes for baseball gets underway Thursday highlighted by significant new rules designed to improve the pace of play and create increased action on the field. Those changes also involve more transparency on replay reviews and efforts to increase marketing of players. Improved replay technology and a refreshed marketing strategy designed to focus on players were among the notable changes unveiled at Major League Baseball’s Innovation and Fan Engagement Showcase on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.