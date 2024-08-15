MLB union says settlement in works in suit against Pirates, grocery chain Sheetz over image use

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association says a settlement is nearing with Pittsburgh Pirates’ parent company and the convenience store chain Sheetz Inc., a day after a business subsidiary of the union sued alleging unlicensed use of players’ names and images on social media. In a complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh, MLB Players Inc. claimed violation of Pennsylvania law regarding the unauthorized use of name and likenesses, common law misappropriation of identity and unjust enrichment. MLB Players Inc. asked for an injunction against the team and Sheetz in addition to damages.

