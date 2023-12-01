MLB, union say there was 1 positive test among record 11,783 drug scans in the last year

NEW YORK (AP) — There was just one positive test resulting in discipline from among a record 11,783 samples collected by Major League Baseball and the players’ association in the year ending with the 2023 World Series. Therapeutic use exemptions for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder dropped for the 10th straight year. There were 61 exemptions, independent program administrator Thomas M. Martin said in his annual report. That was down from 72 last year and 119 in 2013. Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía was suspended for 162 games on Sept. 20 for his second positive test for Stanozolol.

